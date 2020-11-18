ACER Rejects The Long-Term Capacity Calculation Methodology For The Baltic Capacity Calculation Region

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published today its Decision on the capacity calculation methodology for the long-term timeframe of the Baltic capacity calculation region (Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden) on the basis of the EU Regulation on Forward Capacity Allocation (FCA).
ACER has decided to reject the Baltic TSOs' proposal because it is not able to revise and make it compliant with the FCA Regulation given the number and complexity of issues related to the upcoming synchronisation of the Baltic synchronous area with the Continental synchronous area.