ACER: Regulators Request More Time To Agree On The Cross-Zonal Capacity Calculation Methodology For The Balancing Timeframe In The Hansa Region

On 17 January 2024, the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of the Hansa capacity calculation region requested a six-month extension from ACER to agree on the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs’) proposed cross-zonal capacity calculation methodology for the balancing timeframe in the Hansa region.

The Hansa region comprises 6 countries: Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Sweden.

What is the methodology about?

The cross-zonal capacity calculation methodology for the balancing timeframe describes the rules for each Capacity Calculation Region (CCR) on how to calculate the amount of capacity available for the exchange of balancing energy or for operating the imbalance netting process.

This methodology is relevant for ensuring a balance between the electricity’s generation and consumption and support TSOs as they are ultimately responsible to ensure the stability of the electricity transmission system and to effectively run its operations.

What are the next steps?

ACER intends to act promptly on this request, aiming to reach a decision by mid-March.

Access the public notice.