ACER: Regulators Propose Changes For The Trans-European Energy Infrastructure Regulation

Date 19/06/2020

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) have published today a joint paper including recommendations ahead of the upcoming revision of  the Guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure Regulation (TEN-E Regulation).

The proposals focus on infrastructure development governance, scope and process. The Europe​an Commission intends to review and to revise the Regulation before the end of 2020 as one of the initiat​​ives of the European Green Deal and it is currently consulting with stakeholders and regulators. This paper serves as a response to the public consultation​ as well. 

Access the Paper here.