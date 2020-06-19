ACER: Regulators Propose Changes For The Trans-European Energy Infrastructure Regulation

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) have published today a joint paper including recommendations ahead of the upcoming revision of the Guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure Regulation (TEN-E Regulation).
The proposals focus on infrastructure development governance, scope and process. The European Commission intends to review and to revise the Regulation before the end of 2020 as one of the initiatives of the European Green Deal and it is currently consulting with stakeholders and regulators. This paper serves as a response to the public consultation as well.
Access the Paper here.