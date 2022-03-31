ACER Publishes Updated Guidance To Facilitate REMIT Reporting

Following a five-month consultation with stakeholders aimed at improving REMIT data reporting, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today a new version of the Transaction Reporting User Manual (TRUM) and its Annex II.
The amendments provide guidance on the reporting of transactions related to the transportation of natural gas. Annex II incorporates new examples of transaction reporting to better support stakeholders in complying with REMIT obligations.
ACER also provides the updated 13th edition of the FAQs on REMIT transaction reporting and the 27th edition of the Q&As on REMIT policy. The updated edition of the FAQs includes new frequently asked questions to better cover the evolution of the trading activity on EU markets. The Q&As provide clarifications on three topics (disclosure of inside information, guarantees of origin, and renewable energy aggregators), developed in coordination with the relevant national regulatory authorities.
All documents are accessible via the new REMIT Knowledge Base, which is now available and fully integrated with the ACER website.