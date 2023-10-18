ACER publishes today a consultancy study on the impact of EU and national gas storage regulations

The study builds on comprehensive information provided by energy national regulatory authorities (NRAs) with regards to:

collecting and analysing national measures recently applied by EU Member States (with and without storage facilities);

assessing the measures’ contribution to achieving the filling targets and objectives, and, where possible, estimate the associated costs; and

identifying difficulties when implementing the measures.

What are the report's key findings?

A range of measures recently helped reaching gas storage filling targets, including:

financial incentives for storage users such as tariff discounts and direct subsidies;

use-it-or-lose-it mechanisms;

stockholding obligations to market participants; and

use of last resort entities.

Though the study concludes that many of the measures analysed proved to be effective, it identifies areas for further analysis and improvements.

What are the next steps?

As a next step, the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) will undertake another study on storage burden-sharing mechanisms and identification of best practices and recommendations to enhance the efficiency of storage filling obligations.

Read more on the report’s key findings.