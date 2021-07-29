ACER Publishes The Latest REMIT Quarterly

The 25th edition of ACER’s REMIT Quarterly has been published on the REMIT Portal. Covering the second quarter of 2021, this edition provides an update on ACER’s data quality work and describes its management of the List of Organised Market Places, briefly outlines ACER’s current registration processes for inside information platforms and registered reporting mechanisms (RRMs), and summarises the benefits of using its Notification Platform tool.
The new edition also provides a report on a sanction decision issued by the Spanish national regulatory authority in April for market manipulation under REMIT, and recounts the first High Court decision, which was recently issued by the French Conseil d’Etat, that upheld the French national regulatory authority’s October 2018 sanction decision in a REMIT market manipulation case.
Recent updates of REMIT documentation are also provided, along with the statistics on RRM contingency reports and REMIT breach cases from April to June 2021. It also includes an overview of the sanction decisions for the last four quarters.