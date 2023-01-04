The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes its Single Programming Document 2023-2025, which includes the:

ACER’s 2023 Annual Work Programme;

ACER’s priorities in upcoming years to deliver on its strategic goals; and

New responsibilities allocated to ACER as part of Europe’s energy crisis response.

Priorities

ACER will continue its work on:

The completion of the Internal Energy Market and monitoring of its functioning;

Contributing to the infrastructure and security of supply challenges;

Increasing integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets; and

Longer-term regulatory challenges.

New responsibilities related to Europe’s energy crisis response

A core part of ACER and the national energy regulators’ work in 2023 will continue to be on Europe’s energy crisis response. The Agency takes on news tasks allocated to ACER under the emergency Council regulations (such as creating and publishing daily a new LNG price assessment, and the Market Correction Mechanism), as well several new responsibilities, following the entry into force of Regulation (EU) 2022/869 on Guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure (“new TEN-E Regulation”).

