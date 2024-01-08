ACER Publishes Its Programming Document 2024-2026

ACER publishes its multi-annual work Programming Document 2024-2026 which sets out:

ACER’s strategic goals and priorities in upcoming years;

ACER’s 2024 annual work programme.

Which are ACER’s priorities for 2024-2026?

ACER's will continue its work on:

the internal energy market;

infrastructure and security of supply;

the integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets;

longer-term regulatory challenges; and

the resilience, efficiency and agility of ACER.

Access ACER’s Programming Document 2024-2026.

Access previous editions.