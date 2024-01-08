Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ACER Publishes Its Programming Document 2024-2026

Date 08/01/2024

ACER publishes its multi-annual work Programming Document 2024-2026 which sets out:

  • ACER’s strategic goals and priorities in upcoming years;
  • ACER’s 2024 annual work programme.

 

Which are ACER’s priorities for 2024-2026?

ACER's will continue its work on:

  • the internal energy market;
  • infrastructure and security of supply;
  • the integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets;
  • longer-term regulatory challenges; and
  • the resilience, efficiency and agility of ACER.

 

Access ACER’s Programming Document 2024-2026.

Access previous editions.

