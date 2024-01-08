ACER Publishes Its Programming Document 2024-2026

ACER publishes its multi-annual work Programming Document 2024-2026 which sets out:
- ACER’s strategic goals and priorities in upcoming years;
- ACER’s 2024 annual work programme.
Which are ACER’s priorities for 2024-2026?
ACER's will continue its work on:
- the internal energy market;
- infrastructure and security of supply;
- the integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets;
- longer-term regulatory challenges; and
- the resilience, efficiency and agility of ACER.
Access ACER’s Programming Document 2024-2026.