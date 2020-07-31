ACER Publishes Its Analysis On Tariff Code Implementation For Gas In Finland

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published its Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas, which presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of Finland.
The Report analyses the consultation document published by the Finnish transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland Oy. The Agency has various recommendations for the final decision that the National Regulatory Authority for Energy in Finland will take.
