ACER Publishes A Notice On Upcoming Opinions Related To Gas Interconnection Points Between Hungary And Austria And Between Slovenia And Austria

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today a notice on the decisions submitted to the Agency by the National Regulatory Authorities for Energy in Austria, Hungary and Slovenia. They relate to the review of the exemption from the obligation to enable bi-directional gas transmission capacity at the interconnection points: "Mosonmagyaróvár" (Hungary to Austria) and "Murfeld/Ceršak" (Slovenia to Austria). ACER will publish opinions on them by February 2022.
Third parties are invited to provide any comments and observations to ACER.