ACER Publishes A Note On The Common Approach To Monitor The Capacity Available For Cross-Zonal Electricity Trade

Date 12/04/2022

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and its National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) publish today a practical note on how to monitor the capacity available for cross-zonal electricity trade in a harmonised way, in view of the minimum 70% target.

 

The note aims to:

  • align as much as possible the principles used to monitor cross-zonal capacity across the EU,
  • provide more transparency to market participants on how NRAs will assess compliance with the minimum 70% target. The note also details the list of deviations from the common approach in specific member states.

Read more.