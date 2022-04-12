ACER Publishes A Note On The Common Approach To Monitor The Capacity Available For Cross-Zonal Electricity Trade

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and its National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) publish today a practical note on how to monitor the capacity available for cross-zonal electricity trade in a harmonised way, in view of the minimum 70% target.
The note aims to:
- align as much as possible the principles used to monitor cross-zonal capacity across the EU,
- provide more transparency to market participants on how NRAs will assess compliance with the minimum 70% target. The note also details the list of deviations from the common approach in specific member states.