ACER Publishes A Decision On New Rules For Optimising The Imbalance Netting Process

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes a decision in line with the EU Regulation establishing a Guideline on Electricity Balancing, which aims to integrate further the EU electricity balancing markets.
The decision sets the implementation framework for the European platform managing the imbalance netting process. This framework provides the rules for optimising the imbalance netting process on a cross-border basis in Europe, turning the voluntary cooperation among Transmission System Operators (TSOs) into applicable rules for every TSOs in Continental Europe.
Access the decision here.