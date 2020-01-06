ACER Published Three Public Consultations On The Implementation Of Clean Energy Package

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launched today three public consultations on the implementation of the Clean Energy Package. As already announced in December, the period for feedback will be shorter than usual, given the tight deadlines mandated in the regulations.
1. Geographical scope of system operation regions
The consultation period will run between 6-19 January. ACER will issue a decision by 6 April 2020.
2. Methodology for identifying regional electricity crisis scenarios and
3. Methodology for short-term and seasonal adequacy assessment
Both consultations will run between 6-12 January. ACER will issue two decisions by 6 March 2020.
