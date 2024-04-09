ACER Provides Favourable Opinion On The Updated Manual Of Procedures For The ENTSO-E Transparency Platform

What is it about?

On 8 February 2024, ACER has received a request from the European Network System Operator for Electricity (ENTSO-E) to provide an opinion on the revised manual of procedures for its Transparency Platform.

Today, ACER releases its favourable opinion, attesting that ENTSO-E’s revision of the manual of procedures should improve the Transparency Platform and overall data transparency.

The updated manual of procedures mainly introduces new data items to be collected and additional clarifications to improve the existing definitions.

What is the ENTSO-E Transparency Platform?

The ENTSO-E Transparency Platform aims to collect and centralise data related to electricity generation, transportation, and consumption at European level. Its purpose is to ensure transparency within the EU electricity market by providing easily accessible data for all market participants, including generators, retailers, and traders. By fostering transparency, the platform contributes to preventing insider trading.

What are ACER’s conclusions?

ACER concludes that the updated manual of procedures aligns with the objectives of the Transparency Regulation and with other relevant legislation. ACER however suggests ENTSO-E to consider further improvements as outlined in its Opinion. These mainly relate to:

enhancing the consistency on how certain data items are defined,

improving balancing-related publications, and

ensuring data quality on the transparency platform.

Access ACER Opinion.