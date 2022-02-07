ACER Opens A Call For European Associations Of Energy Market Participants To Be Involved In The REMIT Roundtable Meetings (2022-2023)

ACER publishes today a new open call for European associations of energy market participants to be involved in the REMIT Roundtable meetings in 2022 and 2023.
ACER organises the REMIT Roundtable meetings at least once per year, to share and discuss views and best practices on REMIT data collection. Roundtable participants are invited to actively contribute to the discussions, as well as to provide their feedback to consultations related to REMIT data collection.
Representatives of European associations of energy market participants are now encouraged to express their interest in participating in the Roundtable meetings by registering online.
National associations can participate through the European association(s) of which they are members.
Apply by Friday 4 March 2022. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.