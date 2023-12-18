ACER Opens A Call For European Associations Of Energy Market Participants To Be Involved In The Next REMIT Roundtables

ACER launches today an open call to renew the list of European associations of energy market participants that will be involved in the next REMIT roundtable meetings (to be organised in 2024 and 2025).

Why should you apply?

The REMIT roundtable meetings are hosted by ACER at least once per year to share and discuss views and best practices on REMIT data collection.

ACER will target some meetings specifically to European associations of energy market participants which will focus on reporting guidance and data quality with some discussion on the potential future revision of the REMIT Implementing Regulation. ACER is therefore seeking representatives of European associations of energy market participants to take part in these debates.

Representatives can express their interest by registering online by Friday 19 January 2024. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

Further information about the dates, formats and draft agendas of the meetings will be provided to registered participants in due course.

Read more in the call.