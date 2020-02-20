ACER: New REMIT Quarterly Just Published

The 19th edition of the Agency’s REMIT Quarterly has been published on the REMIT Portal. Covering the last quarter of 2019, this edition provides the Agency’s assessment of the operation of different categories of market places and ways of trading, describing the trends in data reporting and collection, as well as statistics regarding market participants, registered reporting mechanisms and transactions on organised market places observed in 2019.
The new edition also describes the Single Intraday Market Coupling (SIDC) project from the REMIT perspective, provides some statistics related to the validation rules and explains how REMIT data is shared with external parties. It also includes a short summary of the Agency’s Roundtable meetings with representatives of different stakeholder groups.
In the report you will find also the latest REMIT documentation updates, alongside the relevant REMIT case statistics and an overview of the sanction decisions.
Find out more here.