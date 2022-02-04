ACER: New REMIT Quarterly Just Published

he 27th edition of ACER’s REMIT Quarterly has been published on the REMIT Portal. The new edition features ACER’s assessment of the operation of different categories of market places and ways of trading in 2021, detailing the trends in data reporting and market participant activity, as well as an article on a decision issued by the Latvian NRA in late September 2021, concerning a major power supplier’s breach of the obligation to publish inside information (Article 4 of REMIT).
In addition, summaries of the 5th REMIT Forum and the recent REMIT Roundtable meetings are provided, along with updates on the coverage of inside information platforms in the EU-27, inside information collection, and recent publications of REMIT documentation.
The statistics on registered reporting mechanisms’ (RRM) contingency reports and REMIT cases in Q4 2021 are also included, as well as an updated overview of the sanction decisions for the last four quarters.