ACER: New REMIT Quarterly Just Published

The 21st edition of the Agency’s REMIT Quarterly has been published on the REMIT Portal. Covering the second quarter of 2020, this edition provides an update on the Agency’s work and progress on data quality, and summarises the recent assessments of the completeness of REMIT data based on reported volumes.
The new edition also includes articles on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on electricity prices and on the risks and benefits associated with the growing presence of artificial intelligence in energy market trading, which is part of the digital agenda.
The latest REMIT documentation updates are also provided, along with an overview of contingency reports opened by registered reporting mechanisms (RRMs) in the second quarter of 2020.
