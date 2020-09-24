ACER: Most Trans-European Energy Projects Allocate Costs On A Territorial Basis, Decisions Appear To Be Taken To Enable EU Grants

Most Cross-Border Cost Allocation Decisions (CBCA) for trans-European energy infrastructure are based on the so-called territorial principle so each country covers the project costs on its territory without cross-border compensation payments, according to the Fourth Monitoring Report on CBCA decisions published today by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).
The Agency also finds that these decisions have a strong link with requests for EU funding for works under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme aimed at promoting growth through infrastructure.