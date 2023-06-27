BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER Monitoring Shows Declining Gas Prices Due To Increased LNG Imports And Decreasing Demand

Date 27/06/2023

ACER monitors and reports annually on the EU (internal) markets of electricity and natural gas (in our so-called Market Monitoring Reports (MMRs)).



Today’s Key developments publication provides an initial assessment of key developments in European wholesale gas markets over the recent months.

 

What are the key findings?

  • Wholesale gas prices reached record-high levels in 2022.
  • Since the end of 2022, the demand-supply balance in the gas market has improved due to a combination of rising liquified natural gas (LNG) imports and a decrease in demand.
  • This improved balance has ensured a reduction in gas prices, which are now approaching pre-crisis levels. However, supply is overall still tight, exposing prices to unexpected developments. China’s LNG demand remains an important factor for EU gas prices going forward.
  • Gas trading activity has increased in recent weeks due to more favourable prices and reduced margin requirements.

 

Access:

