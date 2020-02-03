ACER Launches New Webforms To Facilitate REMIT Stakeholder Communication

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today newly designed online forms to facilitate communication with REMIT stakeholders.
The new online forms allow the Agency to manage centrally all stakeholder queries related to REMIT in a more user-friendly way. A new form has also been developed for registering Inside Information Platforms and made available on the REMIT Portal. Webforms that are not publicly available will be communicated separately to each stakeholder group.
An efficient and user-friendly communication with stakeholders is essential to ACER. In the field of REMIT, the Agency interacts with over 120 Registered Reporting Mechanisms, 80 Organised Market Places, more than 14,000 Market Participants and 13 Inside Information Platforms.