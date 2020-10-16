ACER Launches Its New Website As A Platform For Further Engagement

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has launched its new website, accompanied by the new digital identity and revamped logo, to make its work more accessible for stakeholders and decision-makers across Europe.
“A thorough revision to modernise the Agency’s online design was initiated this year, with the aim to make the overall website experience more user-friendly and informative, fit for a modern and increasingly digital age”, said ACER Director Christian Zinglersen. “I am grateful for the commitment and enthusiasm of colleagues in making this comprehensive review possible”, he added.
The Chair of ACER Administrative Board (AB), Dr Jochen Penker, said: “I am glad to see a modernised ACER digital identity and website going live. I regard the new ACER website as a dynamic tool to reach out to stakeholders and more widely in the Union and in the Member States to present the important role of the Agency and the benefits brought forward by its activities to all Europeans”.
The Chair of the ACER Board of Regulators (BoR), Clara Poletti said: I very much welcome this new image for ACER and its new website. It is a vivid example of the strong commitment of the Agency to enhance cooperation, consultation and consensus solutions for a well-functioning EU single energy market that brings tangible benefits to citizens”.
The new website will continue to evolve gradually, with the aim of improving users’ navigation and experience. At the same time, the new digital identity will progressively apply to all other platforms and channels of the Agency.