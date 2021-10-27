ACER Initiates The Procedure For A New Decision On The Definition Of System Operation Regions

Following the withdrawal of the ACER Decision No 08/2021 on the definition of system operation regions (SORs), ACER has initiated the procedure to adopt a new decision on the matter.
In the proceedings, ACER intends to focus on the part of the SORs definition that has been subject to an appeal before ACER’s Board of Appeal, namely including the South-West Europe (SWE) Capacity Calculation Region in the Central Europe SOR instead of defining a separate SWE SOR.
Observations on this matter may be sent to ACER-ELE-2021-017(at)acer.europa.eu
You can access both Decision No 13/2021 withdrawing Decision No 08/2021 of 29 June 2021 on the definition of system operation regions as well as Decision No 08/2021 here.