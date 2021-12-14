ACER Infoflash 14 December 2021 - REMIT News

ACER has published the outcome of the 2021 roundtable meetings with stakeholders on REMIT data reporting, the 26th edition of the Questions and Answers (Q&As) on REMIT, and an open letter on the extension of the possibility to disclose inside information through corporate websites as a backup solution in case of platform unavailability.
⇒ Outcome of the 2021 roundtable meetings on REMIT data reporting
The minutes of the Roundtable meetings held on 16 and 18 November 2021 with representatives from organised market places, registered reporting mechanisms, inside information platforms and associations of energy market participants reflect the outcome of the lively discussions on REMIT-related accomplishments and the relevance of present and future challenges.
⇒ New edition of Q&As on REMIT
The 26th edition of the Q&As on REMIT contains the most up-to-date information on REMIT policy issues and is the result of cooperation with the national regulatory authorities (NRAs). The Q&As take into account ACER’s discussions with its stakeholders during webinars and Roundtable meetings, as well as the queries received via the REMIT Query form.
⇒ New open letter on disclosing inside information
ACER also publishes today an open letter on the extension of the possibility for market participants to publish inside information on their own corporate website as a backup solution until 31 December 2022. The extension has been triggered by the monitoring of the relevant requirements, consultations with National Regulatory Authorities for Energy, and discussions with market participants during the roundtable meetings.