ACER In 2022: Stakeholders Invited To Provide Input For The Agency’s 2022 Work Programme

The Agency has begun the preparation of its Draft Work Programme for 2022, which it must submit to the EU institutions by the end of January 2021. Interested parties are invited to provide their comments on the draft outline of the tasks foreseen in the 2022 Work Programme, which is published today on the Agency’s website.
The Agency will endeavour to take on board inputs from interested parties that are feasible and in line with its mandate and the available resources.
If you wish to provide an input, please send your comments to director(at)acer.europa.eu by 10 November 2020.