ACER: Implementation Of Network Code On Requirements For Generators On Track

The implementation of the Network Code on Requirements for Generators is well on track in the majority of Member States, according to the latest Implementation Monitoring Report on the matter published today by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).
Two main aspects were monitored: the formal approval of the determination of significance for generating units – which is defined based on their size and the voltage level of the connection point - and the establishment of requirements for general application, a set of parameters whose value is defined at national level. The Agency, however, found that the formal approval of both could not be confirmed in a few Member States yet.
You can access the report here.