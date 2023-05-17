ACER Has Published A Consultancy Study On Cost-Benefit Analysis For Hydrogen Networks

The published VIS study:

Assesses existing cost-benefit analysis (CBA) documents and technical-economic assessments for hydrogen infrastructure;

Reviews hydrogen transportation plans and supply/demand targets in selected EU Member States;

Identifies market and network conditions justifying building hydrogen infrastructure; and

Provides recommendations to ENTSOG for a CBA methodology for hydrogen infrastructure consistent with the CBA methodologies used for other types of energy infrastructure projects.

What are the next steps?

ACER shall provide its Opinion on draft CBA methodology within three months upon ENTSOG’s submission, which is expected in June 2023. The consultancy study provides ideas that ACER will consider for its Opinion. However, the information and the views set out in this study are those of the author (VIS) only and not those of ACER.

