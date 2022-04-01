 Skip to main Content
ACER Has Decided On The Regional Coordination Centre Post-Operation And Post-Disturbances Analysis And Reporting Methodology

Date 01/04/2022

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has decided on the Regional Coordination Centre (RCC) post-operation and post-disturbances analysis and reporting methodology.

 

What is the methodology about?

The methodology:

  • prescribes the preconditions for launching the RCC investigation,
  • explains the data collection process,
  • sets the work of the expert panel and the RCC investigation subgroup, and
  • guides the RCCs in preparing the post-disturbances report.

The Decision was adopted following ACER’s assessment on the proposal submitted by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) in January.

Read more on ACER’s Decision.