ACER Has Decided On The Regional Coordination Centre Post-Operation And Post-Disturbances Analysis And Reporting Methodology

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has decided on the Regional Coordination Centre (RCC) post-operation and post-disturbances analysis and reporting methodology.
What is the methodology about?
The methodology:
- prescribes the preconditions for launching the RCC investigation,
- explains the data collection process,
- sets the work of the expert panel and the RCC investigation subgroup, and
- guides the RCCs in preparing the post-disturbances report.
The Decision was adopted following ACER’s assessment on the proposal submitted by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) in January.