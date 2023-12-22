BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER Has Decided Not To Propose Alternative Electricity Bidding Zone Configurations In The Baltic Region

Date 22/12/2023

What is it about?

ACER has reached a decision that no alternative electricity bidding zone configurations need to be investigated in the Baltic region. The procedure to decide started on 26 September 2023.

What are the Decision’s main highlights?

ACER’s Decision is based on the feedback received from stakeholders in 2021, as well as on the following information provided by Transmission System Operators (TSOs):

  • the alternative configurations previously submitted to ACER; and
  • the outcome of locational marginal pricing simulations (following the bidding zone review methodology approved in November 2020).

 

ACER concludes that the current bidding zone configuration in the Baltic region is adequate, and no alternatives should be sought with priority. Nonetheless, this conclusion does not preclude the possibility to investigate potential mergers of the Baltic bidding zones in future reviews.

Read more.

