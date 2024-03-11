ACER Grants Regulators Six Additional Months To Agree On The Cross-Zonal Capacity Calculation Methodology In The Hansa Region

What is it about?

On 17 January 2024, the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of the Hansa capacity calculation region requested a six-month extension from ACER to agree on the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs’) proposed cross-zonal capacity calculation methodology for the balancing timeframe in the Hansa region.

ACER has now granted the requested six-month extension to the EU Hansa NRAs (Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden).

What is the methodology about?

The cross-zonal capacity calculation methodology for the balancing timeframe describes the rules for each Capacity Calculation Region (CCR) on calculating the amount of capacity available for the exchange of balancing energy or for operating the imbalance netting process.

Ultimately, this methodology supports TSOs in fulfilling their responsibility to maintain the stability of the electricity transmission system by ensuring an appropriate balance between electricity generation and consumption.

What are the next steps?

The Hansa NRAs have until 6 August 2024 to decide on the TSOs proposal for the cross-zonal capacity calculation methodology for the balancing timeframe in the region.

Access the decision.