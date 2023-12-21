ACER Grants Regulators More Time To Agree On The Amendment To The Core Day-Ahead Electricity Capacity Calculation Methodology

On 24 October 2023, the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of the Core Capacity Calculation Region (CCR) requested from ACER an extension to agree on the Core Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs’) proposed second amendment to the Core day-ahead electricity capacity calculation methodology.

On 20 December 2023, ACER granted an extension of three months to the Core CCR NRAs (Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia).

What is the methodology about?

The day-ahead capacity calculation methodology describes the rules of each CCR on how to calculate the amount of capacity available for trading between bidding zones at day-ahead market time frame.

What are the NRAs asked to decide about?

The TSOs’ proposal suggests an implementation of the Advanced Hybrid Coupling (AHC) aiming at reducing the volume of unscheduled allocated flows on the Critical Network Elements with Contingencies (CNECs) of the Core CCR. These unscheduled flows result from electricity exchanges on the bidding zone borders of adjacent CCRs.

What are the next steps?

The Core NRAs have until 6 February 2024 to decide on the TSOs’ proposal for the second amendment to the Core day-ahead capacity calculation methodology.

Access the ACER Decision 15/2023.