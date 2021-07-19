ACER - Gas Network Codes Functionality Platform: Working Towards Greater Flexibility At Gas Interconnection Points

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG) are currently assessing a request by the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET) posted on the Gas Network Code Functionality (FUNC) Platform, asking for greater flexibility to book firm capacity at interconnection points.
To get a better understanding of the needs of the market, ACER and ENTSOG launched a public consultation to collect stakeholder input on the issue reported by EFET as well as their proposal for its solution. The Public Consultation was launched on 18 December 2020 and was open for responses until 5 March 2021. ACER and ENTSOG have published a summary of the public consultation results and its responses.
Applying the Network Codes in neighbouring countries
In addition, the Gas Transmission System Operator in Ukraine (GTSOU LLC), addressed the Energy Community Secretariat, ENTSOG and ACER, raising a proposal to amend the Network Code on capacity allocation mechanisms in gas transmission systems and the Network Code on interoperability and data exchange rules. The aim would be to ensure their mandatory implementation at the interconnection points (IPs) between an EU Member State and a Contracting Party to the Energy Community Treaty.
In the process of validating, categorising, and prioritising the proposal, ACER and ENTSOG have determined that it is not valid for the FUNC process. A request as such would rather require a formal network code amendment process. The issue will therefore be closed on the FUNC Platform without being further processed. The concerned NRAs and TSOs, as well as the Energy Community Secretariat, have been informed and are aware of the approach taken