ACER Finds EU Gas Market Rules Successful And Recommends Decarbonisation To Be Built On Current Market Design

Common rules governing gas transportation systems have contributed over the last five years to more competition and better prices in the EU according to the gas wholesale volume of the latest Annual Report on the results of monitoring the internal electricity and natural gas markets (MMR) published today by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). In this volume the Agency also recommends that any upgrading of rules aimed at decarbonising the gas sector be built on the current EU market design.
This year there will be two other volumes of the MMR analysing the markets in 2019: an Electricity Wholesale market volume and a combined volume including Retail markets and Consumer protection both to be published in mid-October. The MMR is developed in cooperation with the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) and increasingly with the Energy Community Secretariat.