ACER - ENTSO-E Workshop On Long Term Flow-Based Allocation (15 February)

Date 03/02/2023

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) are holding their 4th public workshop on the flow-based capacity allocation processes and methodologies.

 

When?

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 09:00 – 10:30 (CET).

What is the workshop about?

The aim of the workshop is to provide an update on:

  • The long-term flow-based allocation process;
  • The Single Allocation Platform (SAP) methodology; and
  • Harmonised Allocation Rules (HAR) and the new auction timing.

 

Register and read more.

