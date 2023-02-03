ACER - ENTSO-E Workshop On Long Term Flow-Based Allocation (15 February)

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) are holding their 4th public workshop on the flow-based capacity allocation processes and methodologies.
When?
Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 09:00 – 10:30 (CET).
What is the workshop about?
The aim of the workshop is to provide an update on:
- The long-term flow-based allocation process;
- The Single Allocation Platform (SAP) methodology; and
- Harmonised Allocation Rules (HAR) and the new auction timing.