ACER - EMIT Forum: The Pandemic Did Not Impact The Functioning Of EU Wholesale Energy Markets And Their Integrity

Most participants at the latest Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (EMIT) Forum taking place today agreed that the transition into remote working after the COVID-19 outbreak went rapidly and smoothly for all stakeholders in the field.
The focus of the 4th edition of the EMIT Forum of the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), which this year has been organised online, has been "how to safeguard the markets in changing times and beyond" in accordance with the EU Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT).
The morning sessions looked into various policy initiatives impacting wholesale energy trading, consequences of COVID-19 measures and latest fines and cases. 75% of respondents at the Forum also agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the transformation of the energy sector towards the goals of the European Green Deal.
The afternoon sessions discussed market trends and outlook and “REMIT beyond: The international dimension".