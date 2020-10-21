ACER: Electricity Wholesale Markets Continue To Integrate In The EU But Cross-Border Capacity Is Limited

Electricity price convergence in the EU increased signalling a further integration of electricity wholesale markets; however, the amount of cross-border capacity available for trade among Member States remains insufficient to meet the minimum EU target of 70%. These are some findings of the Electricity Wholesale Markets Volume of the latest report on the results of monitoring the internal electricity and gas markets (MMR) published today by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER).
The report also finds that several Member States continue to use national capacity mechanisms – policy instruments to ensure the necessary level of resource adequacy – even if they do not always face an adequacy problem. The research covers 2019, but it also includes a preliminary assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on electricity markets.
The latest edition of the MMR consists of three volumes: Electricity Wholesale; Gas Wholesale; and a combined volume including Retail Markets and Consumer Protection, to be published on 26 October. ACER and CEER develop the MMR with the support of the Energy Community Secretariat.