ACER Decides Not To Approve ENTSO-E’s First Pan-European Resource Adequacy Assessment Due To Shortcomings

In November 2021, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) received a proposal from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) for the first pan-European resource adequacy assessment (ERAA 2021). The purpose of the assessment is to monitor the risks to security of electricity supply and identify resource adequacy concerns.
ACER published today its decision not to approve the ERAA 2021, due to significant shortcomings that compromise its accuracy and reliability. ACER finds that the ENTSO-E assessment
- underestimates the level of profits that resources (e.g. generation and demand-side response) could make in the market;
- underestimates the volume of capacity available for cross-zonal trade; and
- does not recognise the value of demand-side response sufficiently.
ACER considered that it would not be possible to amend properly the ERRA 2021 within the allowed (3-month) timeframe.
The ACER decision makes several recommendations (mainly concerning the scenarios, methodology and assumptions of the assessment) for a more ambitious 2022 assessment that better aligns with the requirements.