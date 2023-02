The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is running a targeted consultation on draft amendments to the association documents of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

ACER is seeking views from stakeholder organisations, in particular organisations representing the system users, including customers.

What are the next steps?

ACER invites stakeholder organisations to submit their comments by 17 February 2023.

