ACER Consults On The Long-Term Cross-Border Capacity Calculation Methodology For The Core Region

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today a public consultation on the long-term cross-border capacity calculation methodology (LT CCM) for the Core capacity calculation region (CCR).
The Core region comprises 13 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
ACER expects to reach its decision by 3rd November 2021.
All interested parties are invited to submit their comments by 31st July 2021.
Why should you contribute?
Long‐term cross-border capacity calculation promotes effective long‐term cross‐zonal electricity trade. By calculating reliable capacities and making them available to market participants at an early stage, long-term capacity calculation allows for long‐term planning and provides hedging opportunities.
Find out more about the Public Consultation.
Would you like to learn more about the topic? Join the ACER public workshop on 9th July (10:00 – 11:15 am).