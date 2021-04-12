ACER Consults On The Cross-Border Capacity Allocation Methodologies For The Exchange Of Balancing Capacity In 19 EU Member States

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today a public consultation on the cross-border capacity allocation methodologies for the exchange of balancing capacity in the Hansa, Core and Baltic regions, covering 19 EU Member States.
The Hansa region includes 5 countries: Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.
The Core region comprehends 13 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
The Baltic region comprises of 6 countries: Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.
All interested parties are invited to submit their comments by 2 May 2021.
Why should you contribute?
The cross-border capacity allocation methodologies ensure efficient, transparent, and non-discriminatory capacity allocation for the exchange of balancing capacity or sharing of reserves.
An effective allocation of the cross-border capacity contributes to the integration of the balancing capacity markets, facilitating the balancing capacity procurement at regional level, with consequential benefits for consumers.
