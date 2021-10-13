ACER Consults On The Amendment Of The EU Electricity Balancing Pricing Methodology

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is gathering views and information regarding the proposal for the amendment of the methodology for pricing balancing energy and cross-border capacity used for the exchange of balancing energy or operating the imbalance netting process, which was submitted to ACER on 26 August 2021.
A public webinar will be held on 27 October 2021 on the same matter to present and discuss the proposal with stakeholders.
The consultation will run until 10 November 2021, 23:59 hrs (CET).