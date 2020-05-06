ACER Consults On Methodologies For Assessing Electricity Resource Adequacy

The European Union (EU) Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has launched today a public consultation to decide on the methodologies for assessing whether the EU, as a whole, has sufficient electricity resources to meet its future electricity needs. These methodologies, mandated by the Clean Energy Package legislation, are key in ensuring and improving the reliability of Europe’s electricity supply.
All interested parties are invited to submit their comments by 27 May 2020.
Find out more about the consultation.