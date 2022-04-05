ACER Consults On How To Improve Risk Hedging Opportunities On The Bidding Zone Borders Between Finland And Sweden

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today a public consultation on how to address the insufficient risk hedging opportunities on the bidding zone borders between Finland and Sweden. In its upcoming decision, ACER can request the relevant Transmission System Operators either to issue long-term transmission rights or to ensure the availability of other long-term cross-zonal hedging products that support the functioning of the wholesale electricity markets.
All interested parties are invited to share their views by 3 May 2022, 23:59 hrs (CET).
Why is this important?
An assessment performed by the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) indicated insufficient hedging opportunities in the Finnish bidding zone. Contributions to this public consultation will help ACER in taking an informed decision on how to improve the cross-zonal hedging opportunities on the bidding zone borders between Finland and Sweden for the benefit of market participants.
ACER’s decision will promote long-term cross-zonal trade by improving the availability of long-term cross-zonal risk hedging opportunities.