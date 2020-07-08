ACER Consults On Cross-Border Participation In Capacity Mechanisms

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has launched today a public consultation on the rules for cross-border participation in capacity mechanisms. These rules enable electricity providers to directly contribute with their resources to security of electricity supply in other European Member States, and to receive payments for their contributions.
Mandated by the Clean Energy Package, these rules reflect the benefits of having a truly integrated and pan-European energy market, where electricity resources can be shared between the countries in the most efficient manner, regardless of their location.
All interested parties are invited to submit their comments by 5 August 2020.
