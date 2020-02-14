ACER: Consultation To Harmonise Interfaces On Gas Capacity Platforms Extended

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) have extended the public consultation on the Network Codes Functionality (FUNC) issue - missing harmonisation of interfaces on capacity platforms - until 28 February 2020.
The Gas Network Codes Functionality Platform, managed jointly by ACER and ENTSOG, helps network users addressing issues related with the implementation of the gas Network Codes and Guidelines.
Equinor ASA signalled four existing different capacity booking platforms using different protocols and formats for communication with network users, highlightening a lack of harmonisation between these interfaces.
Stakeholders’ feedback would be beneficial to provide information and opinions about harmonising the data exchange between Auction Office and registered network users.
