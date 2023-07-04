BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER Consultation Is Open: Methodology For Electricity Intraday Capacity Calculation In The Core Region

Date 04/07/2023

In April, ACER received two proposals for amendments to the electricity intraday capacity calculation methodology in the Core region.

 

The Core region comprises 13 Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The two proposed amendments aim to align the intraday capacity calculation methodology in the Core region with the parallel Regional Operational Security Coordination (ROSC) process. This will enable more efficient functioning of intraday electricity market in Core region and its further alignment with parallel congestion management processes.

What are the next steps?

ACER’s public consultation runs from 4 July to 1 August 2023.

ACER will decide on the amendments by 4 October 2023. 

Read more.

