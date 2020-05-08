 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ACER Assesses The Draft Guideline For Cost Benefit Analysis Of Electricity Grid Development Projects

Date 08/05/2020

The Agency published today an Opinion on the 3rd draft guideline for cost benefit analysis (CBA guideline) of grid development projects, including Projects of Common Interest for trans-European energy infrastructure. The guideline appertains to the proposed methodology by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), which will be applied to the preparation of the Union-wide ten-year network development plan and is updated and improved regularly.

Find out more here.

 