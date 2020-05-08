ACER Assesses The Draft Guideline For Cost Benefit Analysis Of Electricity Grid Development Projects

The Agency published today an Opinion on the 3rd draft guideline for cost benefit analysis (CBA guideline) of grid development projects, including Projects of Common Interest for trans-European energy infrastructure. The guideline appertains to the proposed methodology by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), which will be applied to the preparation of the Union-wide ten-year network development plan and is updated and improved regularly.
