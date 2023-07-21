BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER Approves Three Methodologies On Electricity Balancing Capacity Procurement

Date 21/07/2023

On 19 July 2023, ACER approved three proposals of Transmission System Operators (TSOs) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) on:

 

  • Harmonised methodology for cross-zonal capacity allocation for the exchange of balancing capacity or sharing of reserves;
  • Regional Coordination Centres’ (RCCs) task of regional sizing; and
  • RCCs’ task of facilitating the procurement of electricity balancing capacity.

 

How is this relevant for citizens and EU security of electricity supply?

These new ACER Decisions aim at integrating balancing capacity markets with the use of cross-zonal capacities. The goal is to lower the costs of procuring electricity balancing capacity while ensuring security of supply. This can be achieved by reducing the overall balancing capacity needs and by lowering the procurement cost for acquiring the necessary balancing capacity.

