ACER Approves The New Automatic Maximum Price Limit Adjustment Mechanism For The European Electricity Spot Markets

Europe’s spot electricity markets have an automatic maximum price limit adjustment mechanism in case of extraordinary high prices. ACER has approved changes in the methodologies for automatically increasing the maximum price limit in case of price spikes for the day-ahead and intraday markets. The timely adjustment of those price limits is needed to ensure security of supply this winter through optimal short-term dispatch of generation, efficient use of interconnections and to encourage demand response.

The methodology amendments update conditions that will lead to fewer and smaller adjustments of the price limits. The combined effect of those amendments will be to gradually adjust the short-term electricity market price limits, allowing the market participants to better adapt to the new prices, while conserving the benefits of timely adjustements of the price limits on the efficiency of the European spot markets.

Access ACER’s Decision for Single Day-Ahead Coupling (SDAC) and the Decision for Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC).

